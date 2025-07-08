Open Space Fund: Round 2

The second round of the Orange County Open Space Fund, which has $4 million available to support projects that protect farmland, natural landscapes, and critical environmental resources across the county, is now open.

Applications for the The 2025 Fall Cycle are due by 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2025. Eligible applicants include municipalities (towns, villages, and cities), not-for-profit organizations, and individual property owners. Properties already purchased for open space or agricultural protection are not eligible for funding.

The fund provides matching support for the purchase of land, development rights, or conservation easements, covering up to 50% of the purchase price, not to exceed 50% of the appraised value. It also assists with closing and stewardship costs. It builds on the success of Round 1, which helped preserve hundreds of acres of farmland, sensitive environmental areas, and publicly accessible open space across Orange County. Round 2 reinforces the county’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development and long-term conservation.

“The Open Space Fund is a smart investment in Orange County’s future,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Preserving open space, agricultural lands, and scenic resources improves quality of life, supports farming and local tourism, and maintains the rural character of our communities. I strongly encourage municipalities and partners to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The program supports the goals outlined in the Orange County Open Space Plan, the Comprehensive Plan, and the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan and has established clear application and approval procedures, including evaluation criteria and long-term guidelines for the maintenance and monitoring of protected lands acquired through the program.

Applications must include complete copies of all materials outlined in the program guidelines. Submissions must include one original hard copy along with one digital copy and should be sent to: Orange County Open Space Fund Program, Orange County Department of Planning, 124 Main St., Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

All questions must be submitted in writing to: Planning@orangecountygov.com

More information, including application materials and program guidelines, can be found at www.orangecountygov.com/planning.