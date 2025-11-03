Four candidates seek two seats on Monroe Town Council

Dorey Houle

Why are you running for Town Council?

Monroe is a beautiful town and a great place to raise a family; That’s why my husband and I chose to raise our children here. I am running for Town Council to ensure that Monroe continues to provide the services and opportunities that make it a great place to live. From programs at the Monroe Free Library to community events, community outreach to maintaining our roads, I want to continue to be part of the team that works hard for Monroe.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The most important thing I want to accomplish is providing law enforcement to the residents in the unincorporated Town of Monroe. I am confident we will be able to negotiate an agreement with a neighboring municipality to provide these services. I’d also like to expand our community outreach through the Monroe-Woodbury Community Coalition to keep our children safe. Finally, I’d like to continue to work with our community to provide fun family events and safe places to play for our children.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am the candidate for Town Council with the most experience. As a trustee in the Village of Monroe, I was liaison to the Monroe Police Department where we built a strong relationship that has continued through my time on the Town Board. During my tenure as Town Councilwoman I have worked alongside the Monroe Conservation Commission and Monroe-Woodbury Community Coalition. Ensuring the success of any town requires teamwork and collaboration. My seven+ years experience as Village Trustee and Town Councilwoman have proven that I am a team player who works hard alongside my colleagues to provide the best services.

Luis Rivera

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running for Town Council to help course correct where our local government has gone off track. There are too many issues currently occurring, There is overdevelopment, lack of accountability, fiscal mismanagement, and declining safety. Combined they have eroded our residents’ trust. Our town and village operate in silos when we should be working together. My goal is to rebuild that trust and partnership, restore transparency, and bring responsible leadership back to Monroe. I believe local government must serve all residents, not political interests, and that starts with listening and responding to the people.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

First, control overdevelopment. Our infrastructure can no longer sustain the rapid building we’re seeing across Monroe. We need a temporary moratorium to assess the roads, water, sewer, and drainage before approving any more projects. The development must match infrastructure capacity.

Second, fiscal responsibility. Residents deserve a government that treats every dollar as if it were their own. The 2026 Budget release revealed serious errors which is an unacceptable lack of oversight. I’ll push for line by line budget reviews with department heads and the public and shared accountability from all board members.

Third, safety. Too many residents report speeding, unlit school bus stops, and unsafe intersections. Safety should never be an afterthought. I will advocate for better light, road enforcement, and infrastructure improvements that protect our children and families. The best way to achieve this is through grant acquisitions.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I bring both business and leadership experience to the table. I have been a Director, General Manager where I have managed multi-million dollar budgets. Currently as a business owner, I understand fiscal discipline, collaboration, and accountability. I’ve spent my career listening to people, solving problems, and building consensus. That’s what government should be doing: listening, understanding, and acting responsibly. Monroe needs leadership rooted in integrity, purpose, and fiscal accountability. I am ready to work for the people and restore trust in our town government.

Bethany Stephens

Why are you running for Town Council?

I’m running for Town Council because our community deserves transparent, responsible leadership that puts residents — not political interests — first.

For more than 20 years, I served as a federal civilian with the U.S. Army, specializing in strengthening communities through collaboration on quality-of-life issues, public health assessments, data-driven policy, and long-term planning. That experience taught me that accountability starts with facts, not spin — and that real results come from listening, planning, and following through.

Recently, our town’s budget was copied and pasted from last year — filled with false figures that would have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s not leadership; it’s negligence. I’m running to restore transparency, fiscal discipline, and public trust in how Monroe is managed — because residents deserve honest leadership and real solutions, not more dysfunction.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Fiscal Accountability. I’ll demand full audits, accurate budgets, and public transparency in every expenditure. I’ll renegotiate unfair contracts and pursue the state and federal grants Monroe has too often left on the table. Taxpayers deserve leaders who double-check the math and protect every dollar.

Public Services and Emergency Response. From 30-minute EMS delays to backlogged courts and weak code enforcement, our core services are falling short. That’s not a reflection on our dedicated public servants — it’s a failure of leadership. I’ll fight for professional support, modernized systems, and responsible policing through an IMA — not a six-month stopgap with hidden costs. We must invest wisely and ensure every tax dollar supports a lasting solution.

Responsible Growth and Infrastructure. I’ll strengthen Monroe’s infrastructure and close exploitative zoning loopholes that invite overdevelopment. Growth should serve residents — not developers.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I bring real-world leadership and hands-on government experience — not empty promises. For more than two decades, I’ve solved complex problems, managed multi-million-dollar budgets, negotiated across agencies, and delivered measurable results. I know how to bring people together, cut through the noise, and get things done.

I’m independent, detail-driven, and not beholden to any special interest. My only goal is to serve Monroe with honesty, competence, and transparency — and to make sure every resident’s voice is heard.

Steven Thau

Why are you running for Town Council?

Monroe is where I have called home with my wife and three children for almost 25 years. I’m running for Town Council because I want to continue to give back to my community, which has given me and my family so many opportunities. I want to ensure Monroe continues, and exceeds, to offer all our residents the fundamental services that we expect from our town making it a wonderful place to live and raise a family. My focus is addressing and offering sensible solutions to issues that affect all of us who live here, work here and call Monroe home.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My top priority is to bring dedicated law enforcement to Monroe through an IMA with a coterminous police agency while being fiscally responsible. As a 30-year law enforcement professional, I believe there are many concerns that need to be addressed, including quality of life issues, traffic safety on our roadways and having proactive police patrols. I would also like to have dedicated Town Code Enforcement to address concerns to ensure we keep our Town and properties looking attractive and maintained. Finally, I will work toward keeping the infrastructure of our water districts and roadways updated and safe thereby seeking financial grant assistance where possible.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I believe that I am the best candidate due to my background and experience. As the Deputy Chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Commissioner on the Moodna Sewer District and former Planning Board alternate member, my in-depth knowledge give me a solid foundation to address the needs and issues facing the people of Monroe.

I am also deeply involved in volunteerism and giving back to our Monroe community. I volunteer as the Committee Chairman Boy Scout Troop 440 - Monroe, member Delaware-Hudson District Eagle Scout Advancement Board, former leader and Treasurer Cub Scout Pack 240, Executive Board Treasurer/manager Monroe-Woodbury Little League, member Village Monroe Police Reform Committee, Monroe Sept. 11th Memorial planning committee, Son’s of the American Legion Post 488 and Executive Board Trustee Orange County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 957.

I humbly and respectfully ask for your vote on Election Day.