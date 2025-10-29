Eight running for New York Supreme Court Justice

Diane Clerkin
Why are you running for Supreme Court Justice?
I am running to continue to serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District. I have been an attorney for more then 32 years, 22 years of which have been in public service with the New York State Unified Court System. Since 2010, I have served as the Chief Court Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District. In this capacity, I supervise 30 court attorneys in the Supreme Court’s Law Department. I am also a Court Attorney-Referee and have managed pre-trial proceedings, made rulings on discovery disputes, conducted conferences, presided over hearings and court calendars and drafted decisions. In my quasi-judicial role as a Court Attorney-Referee, I have handled all types of Supreme Court matters including complex medical malpractice, asbestos and labor law cases. I have used my skills as a qualified mediator to resolve disputes without delay and costly litigation. This extensive experience - both in and out of the courtroom - has given me an in-depth knowledge of Supreme Court rules and procedure and the relevant statutory and case law. It would be an honor and privilege to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?
I know that great responsibility comes with a judicial robe. If elected, I will aim to deliver equal justice, uphold the rule of law and achieve the fair, just and timely resolution of all matters that come before me. I will conduct myself with integrity and treat all who appear before me with respect, dignity and professionalism.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
In addition to my extensive experience, I have also worked on numerous local and statewide committees to remove barriers to justice, expand services for pro se litigants and improve court operations. I believe my record demonstrates my commitment to public service and that I possess the qualifications, experience and judicial temperament to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. In fact, the Orange County Bar Association rated me “highly qualified” to serve as a Supreme Court Justice and the Orange County Democratic Committee has endorsed me.
John Collins
I have served as a White Plains City Court judge since 2019 and, at times, as an acting Westchester County Court Judge. I have also served as the president of the New York State Association of City Court Judges. As a City Court Judge, I preside over both criminal and civil cases.
I am running for New York State Supreme Court Justice in the Ninth Judicial District because I have dedicated my judicial career to ensuring that every person who appears before me is treated with fairness, dignity and respect. I believe that justice must be both impartial and accessible — not only in principle, but in everyday practice. I believe the people of the Ninth Judicial District deserve a Supreme Court Justice who listens carefully, decides fairly and never forgets that behind every case is a person whose life will be affected by the decision.
The Supreme Court handles the most serious and complex matters affecting people’s lives. It needs judges who combine legal experience with empathy, good temperament and integrity. I’ll bring those qualities to the bench.
First, I will ensure equal treatment under the law so that every person receives dignity and fairness in court.
Second, I will work to make the courts more accessible by breaking down barriers like language and complexity so that all persons understand their rights and can fully participate.
Third, I will build trust between the courts and the community—because our justice system must be a place where people feel respected and are not excluded.
I am rated highly qualified by the Orange County Bar Association and endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party. I have lived and worked in the Hudson Valley for 25 years. Our family lives in White Plains and our twins have attended public schools for their entire education. I attended Regis High School, Columbia College and Yale Law School. In my legal career, I worked for multiple federal judges including now Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Also, I worked as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan for 17 years.
Thomas Humbach
I am running for Supreme Court Justice in order to further my career of public service. For the past 12 years, I have been the county attorney for the County of Rockland. In that role, I have guided programs for saving money on outside counsel fees, obtaining funds from the manufacturers and distributors of opioids, represented the county government on issues as varied as the City’s efforts to regarding its homeless migrants, and congestion pricing, among many other issues.
I will be seeking methods of making the judiciary more responsive, and more available to the public. Costs for lawsuits are so high, that many disputes are not brought at all. Disputes that deserve to be heard.
As a counsel to a large county, I have experienced hundreds of different legal issues in dozens of different areas of law. I would suggest that one would want a judge who is familiar with the law, who loves the law, as I do, and who is a student of the law. You can see the history of the work I have done and judge my work by logging onto https://shorturl.at/3NPjV. There you will find the annual reports of my office from 2014 to 2024.
Desmond Lyons
As a son of immigrant parents, I was always taught that serving others is what makes a meaningful life and a meaningful career, not the accumulation of material goods. This commitment to public service is deeply ingrained in me. Having served as village judge in Westchester County for more than 15 years, I feel I can serve in a greater role on the Supreme Court bench.
If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I pledge:
1. To work hard resolving issues promptly and efficiently.
2. To decide cases fairly and impartially in accordance with governing law.
3. To provide a respectful and professional forum for dispute resolution.
For more than 30 years, I have litigated and tried cases at all levels throughout New York State, from local courts to federal courts, from arbitration panels to the N.Y.S. Appellate Divisions and the Court of Appeals for theSecond Circuit. Much of my work is done in the N.Y.S. Supreme Court. I feel the breadth of my experience is unmatched.
Moreover, I have been a highly regarded judge in the Village of Irvington for more than 15 years, presiding over thousands of criminal and civil matters during that time. I have been rated “Highly Qualified” by the Orange County Bar Association and have the support and endorsement of the Orange County Democratic Committee.
I know the immense responsibility that comes with the judicial role and am ready to serve in a full time capacity on the Supreme Court bench.
Verris Shako
I am running for N.Y.S. Supreme Court Justice to utilize my two decades of courtroom experience ensuring justice to those who come before our courts. My youthful passion for justice led to a career as an attorney in our criminal and family courts where I worked to protect the rights of my clients and their loved ones. This experience as an attorney has grounded my perspective as a Yonkers City Court Judge where I decide some of the very issues I argued as an attorney. I ensure that all litigants are treated respectfully and given an opportunity to be heard.
I look forward to bringing my perspective as a former trial attorney and current jurist in one of New York’s busiest city courts, to the N.Y. Supreme Court. I have been endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Committee and rated “Highly Qualified” by the Orange County Bar Association.
If I am fortunate to be elected, I will continue to work to balance the scales of justice to reduce any backlog in cases, manage court calendars to reduce unnecessary appearances by litigants and work to implement greater court access for litigants who are representing themselves.
I am honored to be running with the other candidates. I bring a unique perspective as a former litigator and current jurist. I understand that the litigants are the only persons who are not paid for their time spent in court. I understand the stress of missing work, time with family, the costs and other complications that may arise when one has a court case. A passion for justice led me to a career protecting the rights of litigants in our courts 20 years ago. I am just as committed to justice, fairness and equality in our courts today. In fact, I feel a greater sense a responsibility as a judge, as I oversee everything in the courtroom. I ensure that litigants and those working in my court are treated fairly and respectfully. I am running for New York State Supreme Court Justice to continue ensuring timely justice to those who come before our courts.
Raymond Raiche
As a lifelong Hudson Valley resident and active community member, I am running for one of the four open seats in the Ninth Judicial District that encompasses Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Westchester and Putnam counties.
As a New York State Supreme Court Justice, I will continue to decide all cases fairly and impartially and in accordance with the governing law.
As a practicing attorney for 26 years and a sitting judge in the Hudson Valley I possess the necessary integrity and experience required in being a New York State Supreme Court Justice. The Westchester Bar Association Judicial Committee has rated me as a “well-qualified” candidate for this position.
George Smith
Supreme Court is a trial level court. I have been a trial lawyer for the past 37 years. My entire career has been spent trying cases, with the overwhelming majority of those cases being tried in Supreme Courts throughout the State of New York. A trial level court, such as Supreme Court, needs a judge well-versed in trial procedure.
A) Ensure that each and every case is handled fairly and dispassionately, applying the rules of law and evidence.
B) Eliminate any backlog and ensure that litigants are heard in a timely and expeditious manner.
C) Develop plans and strategies to ensure that cases are moved forward in a swift and efficient manner without delay so that each and every litigant can have their day in Court.
I believe I am the best candidate for the position because of my background as a trial lawyer. I have tried cases all across New York State – from Buffalo to Albany to New York City. Additionally, I am currently servicing as Village Justice for the Village of Unionville and Town Justice for the Town of Minisink. In these roles, I am already presiding over trials, hearings and other court proceedings. I know how a courtroom should work. I am well-versed in court procedure. I won’t need a training period. I will be able to hit the ground running.
Kiel Van Horn
The candidate did not respond to multiple requests for a statement by press time.