Monroe election results

Monroe Town Supervisor:
According to unofficial results, Maureen Richardson was elected Monroe Town Supervisor, and will serve a four-year term.
As of press time, total votes were:
Anthony Cardone III (incumbent, R, C): 1,575 (40.6%)
Maureen M. Richardson (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,199 (56.6%)
There were 109 write-ins.
Monroe Town Council:
Four candidates sought two open seats on Monroe Town Council. According to unofficial results, Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera were elected to the baord and will serve four-year terms.
As of press time, candidates recieved the following votes:
Dorey Houle (incumbent, R, C): 1,537 (20.5%)
Luis Rivera (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,178 (29.1%)
Beth Stephens (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,225 (29.7%)
Steven R Thau (R, C): 1,539 (20.6%)
Monroe Town Justice:
According to unofficial results, Audra Schwartz was re-elected Monroe Town Justice, and will serve a four-year term.
Yvette A Rosario (R, C): 1,597 (42.8%)
Audra Schwartz (incumbent, D, Preserve Monroe): 2,130 (57.1%)