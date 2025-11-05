Monroe election results

Monroe Town Supervisor:

According to unofficial results, Maureen Richardson was elected Monroe Town Supervisor, and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, total votes were:

Anthony Cardone III (incumbent, R, C): 1,575 (40.6%)

Maureen M. Richardson (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,199 (56.6%)

There were 109 write-ins.

Monroe Town Council:

Four candidates sought two open seats on Monroe Town Council. According to unofficial results, Beth Stephens and Luis Rivera were elected to the baord and will serve four-year terms.

As of press time, candidates recieved the following votes:

Dorey Houle (incumbent, R, C): 1,537 (20.5%)

Luis Rivera (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,178 (29.1%)

Beth Stephens (D, Preserve Monroe): 2,225 (29.7%)

Steven R Thau (R, C): 1,539 (20.6%)

Monroe Town Justice:

According to unofficial results, Audra Schwartz was re-elected Monroe Town Justice, and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, candidates recieved the following votes:

Yvette A Rosario (R, C): 1,597 (42.8%)

Audra Schwartz (incumbent, D, Preserve Monroe): 2,130 (57.1%)