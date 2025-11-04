Woodbury election results

Woodbury Town Supervisor:

According to unofficial results, Jacqueline Hernandez was elected Woodbury Town Supervisor and will serve a two-year term.

As of press time, each candidate recieved the following votes:

Jacqueline Hernandez (D): 1,646 (52.6%)

Kathryn Luciani (R): 1,475 (47.2%)

Woodbury Town Council:

Four candidates ran for two open seats on Woodbury Town Council. According to unofficial results, Vernick Alvarez and Martha Lopez were elected, and will serve four-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were:

Vernick Alvarez (D, We The People): 1,624 (27.3%)

Martha Lopez (R, We The People): 1,560 (26.2%)

Kelly Rinaldi (incumbent, R, Working 4 Woodbury): 1,454 (24.45%)

David Yoffee (D): 1,305 (22%)

Village of Woodbury Mayor:

Check thephoto-news.com or orangecountygov.com for updates. As of press time, unofficial results showed Giacomazza leading Calore by just 8 votes:

Brandon Calore (R, Working 4 Woodbury): 1,383 (49.7%)

Andrew Giacomazza (incumbent, We The People): 1,391 (50%)

Village of Woodbury Trustee

Four candidates sought two open seats on the Village of Woodbury’s board of trustees. According to unofficial results, Tara Burek and Christopher Graziano were elected, and will serve two-year terms.

As of press time, total votes were:

Matthew Fabbro (incumbent, D, Working Families, No Annexations): 1,411 (23.8%)

James Freiband (incumbent, D, Working Families, No Annexations): 1,421 (24%)

Tara Burek (R, We The People): 1,564 (26.4%)

Christopher Graziano (R, We The People): 1,526 (25.8%)