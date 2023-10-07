Meet the Woodbury town board candidates

Incumbent Brandon Calore, a Republican, is running for re-election to the Woodbury town board along with three challengers: Robert Hunter, Terese Luongo, and Lidice Mendoza. Tyler A. Etzel Jr.’s term on the town board expires this year. He is running for village mayor on the Democratic line against Republican John Kelemen. The Photo News asked the town board candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below: Brandon Calore, Republican Robert Hunter, Democrat Terese Luongo, Republican Lidice Mendoza, write-in The term is for four years.

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct 23: Last day for board of elections to receive changes of address. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots by mail or online.

Oct 28: Last day to register to vote. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Early voting.

Nov 6: Last day for registered voters to apply personally for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 7: Election day. Last day to postmark ballot, which must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 14. Last day to deliver ballot in person to your county board or poll site, by close of polls.

For more information visit the Orange County Board of Elections at orangecountygov.com or call 845-360-6500.