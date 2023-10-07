Meet the Woodbury town board candidates

Incumbent Brandon Calore, a Republican, is running for re-election to the Woodbury town board along with three challengers: Robert Hunter, Terese Luongo, and Lidice Mendoza.
Tyler A. Etzel Jr.’s term on the town board expires this year. He is running for village mayor on the Democratic line against Republican John Kelemen.
The Photo News asked the town board candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below:
Brandon Calore, Republican
Robert Hunter, Democrat
Terese Luongo, Republican
Lidice Mendoza, write-in
The term is for four years.