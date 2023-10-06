Teresa Luongo

Why are you running for town board?

I have lived in Woodbury for a little over 15 years and have volunteered in the community as a team mom for MW Pop Warner, the vice president of We Are Woodbury (a grassroots community group in Woodbury), a member of the Village Revitalization Committee, and a member of the Woodbury Lions Club.

Through volunteering, I was able to speak with many residents and business owners about their concerns for Woodbury. I knew I had to step up and be a voice for the people of Woodbury where they would be truly heard. Many are concerned about the animal shelter’s operations, the library being supported and how their tax dollars are being spent.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

Fiscal responsibility, transparency, and listening to our residents’ concerns are what I believe will work for the benefit of Woodbury.

Being mindful of a budget for all town departments and securing grant funds will help our town stay on the right track with spending. Accountability and openness will allow for good government. Honest communication with residents will ensure trust and create a positive relationship between residents and the board.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

I am not a “politician.” I am a dedicated and hard-working person who will truly do the right thing for Woodbury.

I support our law enforcement and am one of the biggest animal lovers out there. I care about our children and making sure our library is there for them to enjoy. Our parks and pool are great assets and I will ensure that they are maintained and enhanced.

Woodbury is a great community, and we need the right people in office to help it stay that way.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I am also a licensed clinical social worker where I help those of all ages.