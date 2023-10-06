Brandon Calore

Why are you running for town board?

Although I have accomplished several goals in my first year, I am running for re-election because there is still much work to be done. With many residents struggling in this economy, we must remain vigilant about cost-effective use of tax dollars without impacting services to our residents. I have already successfully applied for and been awarded grant monies and, if re-elected, will pursue creative ways to generate additional revenue through the county and state to alleviate the tax burden.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

The top three issues facing our town today are effective leadership, transparency, and unbiased support of our animal shelter, library, and senior center. Together with my team, I believe all three issues could be resolved through honest communication with all board members, employees, and the public. Full support of our animal control department and library system, their budgets, and the library board, without micromanagement, is imperative for their success. Together, we would function as a more informed, unified, compassionate, and fiscally prudent elected body for all employees and residents.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

What sets me apart from other candidates is that I have no interest in politics or egos when it comes to the work of the people. I understand the legitimacy of compromise whether it be with town employees, fellow board members, or the community. I take a commonsense approach to the council position with an open mind, thorough research on issues, and interact with peers, employees, and my constituents in an objective and respectful manner. I am a self-starter and workhorse who believes in full accountability to the residents.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I’m a husband and father of two. I support small businesses and am a lifelong community volunteer member.

It’s imperative we leave a better Woodbury for our children and grandchildren, and that Woodbury starts now. Thank you.