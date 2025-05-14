Town not liable for damages

Editor’s note: This story is ongoing and will be updated.

A jury sitting in White Plains found the Town of Monroe not liable for any damages in a lawsuit brought by a resident.

On Tuesday, May 12, in the Charles L. Bryant Courthouse of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, a unanimous jury dismissed any claims for damages made by Pamela Lee on behalf of herself and five LLCs she controls.

Lee claimed a law passed by the town on Feb. 6 violated her Fifth Amendment Rights to use her property.

The law, called Local Law #3, was passed to establish a permitting system to “enhance the delivery of municipal services, such as sanitation and code enforcement services, and emergency services such as fire, water and police services when such services are needed, and effectively aid in the maintenance of the peace and good order and a tool for the establishment of efficient planning,” according to Town Supervisor Anthony Cardone.

However, Lee called it discriminatory because one section of the law prohibits any one person in the town to own more than three residental rental properties withint the town. She owns more than three.

Her attorney, Christopher Fromme of Brooklyn-based Levin Law Group told The Photo News in July the provision about the number of rental properties that can be owned “violates the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees government cannot seize property without making due compensation at market value, etc. My client owns more than three rental properties in Monroe and as far as I can tell there is no grandfather clause in the law. This also violates the Contract Clause because there are ongoing rental contracts.”

Fromme said there was no grandfather clause in the law to allow people who already own more than three units to continue.

The town was represented by Adam Rodd of Drake Loeb.

During the litigation, the town agreed not to enforce the law against Lee.

The full text of the law is on the town website.