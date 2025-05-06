The Preserve Monroe slate

Pictured from from left to right are Monroe Town Justice Audra Schwartz, incumbent running for a third term; Bethany Stephens for Town Council; Maureen Richardson for Town Supervisor; and Luis Rivera for Town Council. Stephens, Richardson and Rivera are Democratic Primary candidates. All four candidates also will appear this November on the independent Preserve Monroe line. Preserve Monroe is a grassroots, independent line committed to protecting community’s character, encouraging responsible development and promoting transparency in local government. The Democratic primary is June 24. Provided photo.