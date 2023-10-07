Lidice Mendoza

Why are you running for town board?

I would like to make a difference and serve my community with my skills and expertise. Woodbury is our home, where I am raising my family, and I want to be part of making every day better.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

I believe in unity to get things done. We should have our representatives working together, doing due diligence and verifying facts.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

My only interest is to work for the community, serve the people of Woodbury, keep them informed of what is happening, assure them that their voice is heard, and represent their interests that are also mine.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I have been in the commercial property management industry for over 20 years. As an operations director I spearheaded many capital improvement projects and lead many marketing campaigns. I negotiate maintenance and vendor contracts yearly. My professional skills would be an asset to any organization.