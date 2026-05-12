Meet the candidates for Monroe-Woodbury school board

On May 19, voters in the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District will elect four trustees to the school board. Three candidates will be elected to serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2029. One candidate will be elected to serve a term of one year and six weeks, beginning May 20 and ending June 30, 2027.

Four of five candidates provided statements to the Photo News. To view individual candidate statements, click on their name below.

Jennifer Hicks McGowan

Monique Officer (incumbent)

Kiesha Tillman

Berny Vega

Bryan Bellino (incumbent) (statement not provided by deadline.)

In addition to electing members of the BOE, on May 19 voters will have the opportunity to vote on the district’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.