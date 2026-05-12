Candidate Q&A: Monique Officer for MWCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am seeking reelection because I believe a strong public education system is the foundation of a thriving community. As a parent, business owner, and current board member, I understand the importance of balancing educational excellence with responsible decision-making. Since joining the board in February, I have worked to be a collaborative and practical voice focused on supporting students, families, and staff. I want to continue helping our district navigate growth while maintaining strong standards in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if reelected?

I will continue to prioritize fiscal responsibility while keeping student achievement at the center of every decision. I will advocate for long-term facility planning that ensures our schools remain modern, safe, and equipped for today’s educational needs. I will also support expanding specialized staffing, including social workers, aides, and psychologists, so students receive the support they need and teachers can remain focused on instruction.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position?

My combination of professional experience and community commitment makes me a strong candidate for reelection. With a background in accounting and financial management, I bring fiscal oversight, analytical thinking, and accountability to board decisions. I do not just see numbers on a page, I see the resources our students and teachers need to succeed. I have been part of the Monroe-Woodbury community for over 20 years, and now raise my own children here.