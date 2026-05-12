Candidate Q&A: Kiesha Tillman for MWCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?



As a strong believer in the power of education, I am running for the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education to ensure that every student has access to quality learning opportunities and support. My commitment to fostering an educational environment that values growth, inclusivity, and innovation drives my desire to serve on the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education.



Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position?

I am a wife, a mother, and I have had the privilege of calling Monroe-Woodbury home for seventeen years. My decision to run for the Board of Education stems from a deep-seated love for this community and a firm belief that every student deserves an environment where they can thrive. This district is more than just where I live; it is where I feel a true sense of belonging. It is the place where my family has put down roots, and I am driven by a desire to ensure that every family in Monroe-Woodbury feels that same connection and support.

With nearly three decades in special education–serving in the classroom and my current role as a high school principal, I understand the intricate balance of school leadership. I have seen how policy impacts the daily lives of students and teachers. As an educator and as a mother with two children currently in the district, I believe that I possess a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges within our education system.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Educational Excellence: I will advocate for the implementation of comprehensive support services that cater to the diverse needs of our students; including enhancing mental health resources and after-school activities to ensure all students can succeed academically and socially.

Fostering Community: I will work to improve communication between the school board and the community; emphasizing transparency and advocating for the needs of students, parents, and staff.

Fiscal Responsibility: I will work to ensure our resources are managed effectively to benefit our children’s futures.