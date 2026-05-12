Candidate Q&A: Berny Vega for MWCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have been a resident and active member of the Monroe-Woodbury school community for over thirteen years, who is seeking to bring that experience into a governance role. Over the years, I have taken on leadership roles across our schools, serving as president of the M-W PTA District Council, Special Education PTA, High School PTSA, and Smith Clove PTA. These experiences have given me a strong understanding of our district and how we can continue to move it forward. My children are my driving force. My daughter Lily, a middle school student, and my son Emilio, a high school student, though on different educational journeys, deserve the opportunity to access their path of success in Monroe-Woodbury. I have always advocated for all students, and I am ready to continue that work at the board level.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My top priorities are academic excellence, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring students feel safe and supported in our schools. When I first moved to the Monroe-Woodbury school district, its commitment to the “Pursuit of Excellence” immediately stood out to me. I believe it is vital that we uphold that standard for all students. I take fiscal oversight seriously and believe our budget must reflect the current needs of our students, staff and schools. For every decision that comes before me for a vote, I will be guided by one essential question: how does this align with our district’s mission statement? By reviewing disaggregated data and leaning on internal feedback, comparing our data with similar districts, we can ensure we are trending upward and always challenging ourselves to improve in these three priority areas.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I bring financial expertise, community-based work, and a clear understanding of the daily experiences of families in our district. My background in finance ensures accountability, while my work supporting families of individuals with disabilities and consulting with the Orange County Department of Mental Health keeps me connected to the barriers our community faces today. As a self-employed professional and active contributor in Orange County, I see firsthand the realities impacting our schools from pre-kindergarten through post-secondary outcomes. This perspective is critical at the board level.