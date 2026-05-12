Candidate Q&A: Jennifer Hicks McGowan for MWCSD Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education because I can contribute my best efforts to ensure our schools receive the highest levels of investment. I believe our schools deserve moral, ethical, and values-based leadership and I can provide that leadership. I’m a product of public schools and I would love the opportunity to give back to an institution which laid a strong foundation for my success. Finally, for my son, Ethan McGowan, a rising ninth grader, whom I would love to see continue to have a positive student experience.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Safety is paramount. I will ensure that our people (students, teachers, and staff) can thrive in a safe environment by examining and dedicating resources to emergency preparedness.

Strong Academic/Professional Development: I will ensure the district remains a fiscally responsible learning and growth environment. I will support resources that guarantee student success without leaving vulnerable students behind. I will share my experiences with everyone for growth and professional development.

Well-Being: I will solidify the importance of extracurricular opportunities while synchronizing academic development. Ethan is a varsity hockey and lacrosse athlete; these activities bring him happiness and stability in school. Therefore, I will seek to integrate extracurricular activities as part of student health, well-being, and mental/behavioral health. I will balance extracurricular opportunities and promotion of health/fitness as part of the solution for students who suffer with mental/ behavioral health issues.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I am the best candidate because I value honesty, accountability, communication, and teamwork.

I also bring a strong commitment to public service, thoughtful leadership, and a collaborative approach to problem-solving. I understand the importance of listening, fairness, and making good decisions. I am a retired Army Officer; career honorably culminated at West Point. I currently work in Higher Education and serve at Ramapo College of New Jersey. My professional experience ensures I can work with diverse people, navigate complex issues, and approach challenges with professional integrity.

Go Crusaders!