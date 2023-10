Five candidates, including one write-in, are running for one of two open seats on the Monroe town board. The Photo News asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. Please follow the links below for their responses: Sal Scancarello (incumbent), Republican, Conservative William Kazdan, Democratic, Preserve Monroe Steven Thau, Republican, Conservative Maureen Richardson, Democratic, Preserve Monroe Tim Mitts, write-in The term is for four years.

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct 23: Last day for board of elections to receive changes of address. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots by mail or online.

Oct 28: Last day to register to vote. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Early voting.

Nov 6: Last day for registered voters to apply personally for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 7: Election day. Last day to postmark ballot, which must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 14. Last day to deliver ballot in person to your county board or poll site, by close of polls.

For more information visit the Orange County Board of Elections at orangecountygov.com or call 845-360-6500.