William Kazdan

Why are you running for town board?

I am running for town board because of my desire to serve my community.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

The top issues I see in Monroe include concerns about growth and development, business opportunities and their affect on our tax base, and leisure/amenity/recreational choices. A necessary component of any solution is an updated town master plan.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

I am an outsider, a small business owner with no potential conflicts of interest.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I have no political ambitions beyond this position. I have been involved in volunteer groups and service organizations and see an opportunity to advance the good work these groups do.

My desire is to build consensus among groups that have disagreed in the past on ways they can agree to move forward. My desire is to build consensus around achievable goals.