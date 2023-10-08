Steven Thau

Why are you running for town board?

I am a 22-year Monroe resident, with my family being in Monroe for 74 years, since 1949. I am married and have three teenage children. My 17-year-old son is a 2023 Monroe-Woodbury High School graduate and an Eagle Scout, and is currently serving in the Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. My twin 15-year-old daughters are Monroe-Woodbury sophomores. I am a 27-year law enforcement professional, having retired as a detective from the New York Police Department-U.S. Homeland Security Joint Federal Task Force, National Security Division, and am a current member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 957.

I am running to continue to give back to my community, which has given me and my family so many opportunities.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

My efforts will focus on smart sustainable growth, fiscal responsibility with results for the benefit of the taxpayer, and public safety concerns. My focus is addressing and offering sensible solutions to issues that affect all of us who live here, work here, raise our families here, and call Monroe home.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

I am deeply involved in volunteerism in our community. I currently serve as the committee chair of Boy Scout Troop 440 of the American Legion, as a member of the Hudson-Delaware Eagle Scout Advancement Board, the treasurer (and past leader) of Cub Scout Pack 240 of Lakeside Fire Co., executive board treasurer and team manager for 13 years for the Monroe Woodbury Little League, volunteer member of the Village of Monroe Police Department-Police Reform Committee, the Village of Monroe September 11 Memorial Planning Committee, and numerous others.

I am currently a member of the town’s zoning board of appeals and previously served on the planning board.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I believe my in-depth knowledge from the zoning and planning boards, my professional experience in working throughout all levels of government with complex, sensitive, and deeply involved cases, as well as life experiences and problem-solving, give me a solid foundation on which to represent the needs and concerns of Monroe residents. I humbly and respectfully ask for your support on Nov. 7.