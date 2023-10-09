Maureen Richardson

Why are you running for town board?

When I was 16 years old, I was immobilized by an agonizing and rare presentation of an autoimmune disease. I could not stand. I was sick for so long that by the time everything was done I had forgotten the sound of my own name. Now, I drive down the street looking at signs with my name on it at every intersection. People call my name in the street to ask me about the Dinosaur Park, the Rye Hill Development, or why the trees are coming down. They message me for advice on how to navigate the system or for help improving their quality of life. They thank me for everything I have done to Preserve Monroe.

Why am I running for town board? Because at a moment when this town needed it the most, I stood up. After seeing how many people stood behind me, I could never sit back down. Given everything I have been through in my life, I could never ignore the tremendous platform my neighbors have given me and the role they rely on me to fill.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

I started the community action group Preserve Monroe to fill the void in our town – citizens’ questions went unanswered and their concerns remained unaddressed. I made it my job to correct the power imbalance, to advocate for the silent majority, and to stop the rampant overdevelopment in Monroe.

It is not my job, but I have dedicated myself to it more than any other who claims it is.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

24/7, I answer the concerns of citizens across this county, push for policy change, and fight for open space and open government.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I have always put my name on the line for you and now you can vote for it. If elected, I will continue to deliver results.