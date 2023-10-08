Sal Scancarello

Why are you running for town board?

I have been lucky enough to call Monroe home for 30 years, residing with my wife, Christine, and children, Vittoria, Sal Jr., Marissa, and Anthony. It has been a privilege to serve the residents of the Town of Monroe as councilman for the past five years. I am seeking reelection to build upon our initiatives.

As vice president of Scancarello & Sons, I understand the value of small business and its immeasurable contribution to a community. This belief is evident through several family-owned businesses: Lovebites Chocolate Shoppe, Amity Beauty, and the Lake Street Marketplace, all located in beautiful downtown Monroe.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

I will build upon our initiatives with economic development, smart growth, and best practices -- all with the needs of our taxpayers in mind.

Investing in the community has never been more important. Utilizing my entrepreneur background, I will continue to seek opportunities to bring businesses to our community to increase diversity and promote shopping and dining locally.

Positive economic development generates revenue while spotlighting Monroe as not only the Lake Region but a family destination.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

Community is at the heart of everything we do in Monroe. My family and I proudly hosted the Heroes for a Cure event for several years to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research and to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Hudson Valley. Events such as the biannual Food Truck Festival, a popular event featuring food, fun, and music, foster a sense of community.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

Going forward, we will continue to invest in initiatives that remind us why we are proud to call Monroe our home. I have had the honor of getting to know many community members during my tenure as councilman. Open communication and conversation lead to progress.

I look forward to continuing to work hard for all residents of the Town of Monroe and respectfully ask for your support on Nov. 7.