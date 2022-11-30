Nutcracker ballet a little differently

M’Lanie Hunter Dance will perform their 12th annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 10, at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

M’Lanie Hunter Dance’s Nutcracker, a mix of traditional and contemporary ballet choreography, is the original Chester-based production that was the first local Nutcracker on the Sugar Loaf stage. The production includes classic ballet story telling, local professional actors, a martial arts battle, a Rockettes-style Russian kickline, and a grand Pas de Deux. The Christmas tradition features choreography by industry professionals Dara Jenel, Hannah Kerrigan, Malley DeSanto, Julianne Wagner, Miranda Frisbee, and studio owner M’Lanie Hunter, who have studied and danced with the Ballet Russe, Alvin Ailey, ABT, NYU, EuroDisney, and Broadway on Broadway.

The Nutcracker is the story of a young girl’s journey to a magical land on Christmas Eve. The piece is not only Tchaikovsky’s most famous work but also one of the most famous ballets of all time. Often performed during the Christmas season, many families make it an annual tradition to attend a performance. M’Lanie Hunter Danceonce again brings audiences on an adventure with Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King.

M’Lanie Hunter Dance studio, in Chester, beginning its 20th year in business, has five studios with a large family area, free WiFi and a study area for students. Its ABT and BFA accredited instructors teach both professional and recreational pursuits.