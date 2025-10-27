Letter to the Editor: An ace in D. Houle

To the Editor:

Monroe’s strategic advantage is Councilwoman Dorey Houle running for reelection.

Dorey Houle is about principled leadership - with over seven years elected office experience - demonstrating a sincere passion for public service. Her best trait is her listening skills. She values your words and specific concerns about what matters to your families. Dorey has working-class values, and her family grew up in Monroe; understanding the challenges and hardships that affect your lives. With Dorey, it’s about good old-fashioned work ethic; rising early to get her family ready for the day - sitting in traffic for 50 minutes - to repeat same in the evening.

After a long workday, she attends to family time, then serves the residents of Monroe on the Town Board to the late-night hours. Dorey has earned the privilege to serve you for another term. She has worked diligently and competently (very smart person) to support YOU. She is cheering our neighbors on at public events (Cheese Festival, Food Truck Festival, Volunteer Firefighters parade, 4th of July celebration, Operation Clean up, Senior Citizen support, Charitable outreach, Kid’s Lemonade stands, etc.). Dorey continually demonstrates leadership we can be proud of in our Town. She gives “public service” a good name and has never betrayed your trust.

I can’t find a neighbor who has a legitimate, verifiable criticism about Dorey. Dorey is approachable and available to all neighbors to address your questions and comments about the Town of Monroe and Orange County. Give Dorey your trust for another term. Vote!

Denisse Ceballos

Monroe