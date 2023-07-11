Stop gaslighting, drop the lawsuits, and let the election proceed

Dear Friends and Neighbors:

Like you, I am a village resident, and my hard-earned money has been wasted defending election lawsuits. There are two. Following a hiccup in the initial ownership, petitioner Claudio Guazzoni brought both.

The stunning display of hypocrisy and the relentless spread of false rumors regarding the election’s status is truly remarkable. As of yesterday, Marc Citrin purports/attempts to adopt the petitioner’s challenges to voters’ rights in the form of crossclaims against the village. The list includes 30 of my supporters and none of Marc’s supporters.

David McFadden, Mayor

Tuxedo Park