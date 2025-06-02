Video: Attorney says Reilly’s actions in DoorDash shooting were ‘reasonable under the circumstances’

Town of Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly – who is facing attempted murder charges, among others, stemming from last month’s shooting of DoorDash driver Alpha Oumar Barry on Reilly’s property – surrendered his passport and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor during his arraignment Monday morning at the county courthouse in Goshen.

Reilly, 48, pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment for second-degree attempted murder, assault with depraved indifference and weapons offenses.

Allegations

Speaking before Judge Craig Brown, Assistant Orange County District Attorney Nicholas Mangold alleged that, on the evening of May 2, an unarmed Barry approached the front door of Reilly’s Valerie Drive residence carrying a bag of food and asked if Reilly had made the order. Barry, Mangold said, was lost and driving with a dead cell phone battery.

“In response, Reilly ordered the man to leave and when the driver attempted to leave in his vehicle, Reilly emerged from his home with a shoulder holster and armed with a .45 caliber Glock pistol,” Mangold said. “Reilly racked the gun and discharged a round into the front lawn. As the victim attempted to leave in his vehicle, Reilly shot at the vehicle. Seconds later, Reilly again aimed the gun at the car and fired. A round pierced the vehicle and struck the victim in the lower back, causing devastating injuries. The .45 caliber projectile was recovered from the victim’s abdomen during emergency surgery, which resulted in the removal of over two feet of the victim’s small bowel. A subsequent judicially-authorized search warrant was executed at Reilly’s residence which resulted in the recovery of .45 caliber casings in the kitchen and front lawn, the projectile from the front lawn, the shoulder holster and loaded .45 caliber Glock pistol, and seven other illegally possessed pistols from the home. It was learned by law enforcement that while Reilly held a federal firearms license, he had no New York State firearms license or pistol permit and therefore could not lawfully possess those guns.”

Mangold added that Barry, a Guinea native, is living legally in the United States.