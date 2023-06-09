Meet the candidates for Tuxedo Park mayor

Residents will choose between the incumbent mayor, David McFadden of the No Taxes Party, and his challenger, Marc D. Citrin of the Time for a Change Party, in this month’s village election.

Both answered questions from The Photo News about their candidacy and their plans for the next two years, if successful in winning office.

Trustees Paul Brooke of the Independent Party and Joshua Scherer of the Lakes & Forest Party are running unopposed.

The election will be held at village hall from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

