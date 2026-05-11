MW girls lacrosse beats Goshen 17-11

On Tuesday, May 5 at Monroe-Woodbury High School, after the boys had beaten Red Hook the Crusaders girls lacrosse team took the field to face the Gladiators from Goshen.



The Gladiators came into the game with a 5-2 record after beating New Paltz 19-9 in their last game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 8-3 record after dropping their last game to a strong Roosevelt team 12-6.



In the first quarter, Crusader junior Kyra Gilligan took control of the ball from the opening face-off. She took off down the field maneuvered around some Gladiator defenders and scored to give the team a 1-0 lead. The goal was the West-Point-bound Kyra’s 200th of her lacrosse career. She would score six times in the game and is the Crusaders all time leading goal scorer with 205 total after the game was over. The Gladiators battled back and took a 4-3 lead by the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders surged into the lead scoring six in a row to take a 9-4 half time lead. Alex Skarkas scored twice in the quarter to help the team take the half time lead.



After the half the Crusaders outscored the Gladiators 3-2 in the third to hold on to a 12-8 lead. Alivia Evans scored her second goal of the game as the Crusaders stretched their lead to four.



In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders outscored the Gladiators 5-3 as Riley Colligan was able to score two of her three goals in the game. The Crusaders 17-11 victory brings their record to 9-3 on the season.



Photo 1-Crusader Goalie Lilly Crowley makes spectacular save Photo 2-Kyra Gilligan races past a defender on her way to score her 200th goal Photo 3-After the game Kyra posing with a banner celebrating her 200th goal