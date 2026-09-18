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M-W beats Warwick in girls soccer home opener

Sports. Crusaders topple the Wildcats 4-2.

Central Valley /
| 18 Sep 2026 | 02:32
    Crusader co-captain Amanda Sikorsky #2, attacks the Wildcat defense.
    Crusader co-captain Amanda Sikorsky #2, attacks the Wildcat defense. ( Photo provided.)
    #11, Crusader Co Captain Audrey Saliba races past a Wildcat defender.
    #11, Crusader Co Captain Audrey Saliba races past a Wildcat defender. ( Photo provided.)
    #23 Co Captain Kyra Gilligan muscles her way around her defender.
    #23 Co Captain Kyra Gilligan muscles her way around her defender. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)
    #18, Noa Siber directs the ball at the Wildcat net with her head.
    #18, Noa Siber directs the ball at the Wildcat net with her head. ( Photo by William Dimmit.)

On Sept. 8, at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders took on the Wildcats from Warwick. For the Wildcats, who are coming off a very successful (16-4-1 ) season this would be their first game of the year. For the Crusaders it would be their home opener, they opened their season last weekend when they participated in the Girls Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament.

Nine minutes into the game the Crusaders took a 1-0 lead. When Audrey Saliba threw the ball into Kristen Baricevic who made a quick pass to Noa Siber and she drove it into the net for the score. The Crusaders went up 2-0 when Alyssa Zollo lead Kyra Gilligan with a nice pass and she beat her defender and the Goalie to score. With six minutes left in the half Alivia Evans scored on perfect shot from the top of the box and the Crusaders had a 3-0 half time lead.

In the second half a Crusader shot off the post was put into the Wildcat net by Grace Gillette when she out battled two defenders for the ball. With the Crusaders up 4-0 the Wildcats woke up and fought hard and scored two late goals but were unable to catch up.

The Crusaders beat the Wildcats 4-2.