M-W beats Warwick in girls soccer home opener

On Sept. 8, at Monroe-Woodbury High School, the Crusaders took on the Wildcats from Warwick. For the Wildcats, who are coming off a very successful (16-4-1 ) season this would be their first game of the year. For the Crusaders it would be their home opener, they opened their season last weekend when they participated in the Girls Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament.

Nine minutes into the game the Crusaders took a 1-0 lead. When Audrey Saliba threw the ball into Kristen Baricevic who made a quick pass to Noa Siber and she drove it into the net for the score. The Crusaders went up 2-0 when Alyssa Zollo lead Kyra Gilligan with a nice pass and she beat her defender and the Goalie to score. With six minutes left in the half Alivia Evans scored on perfect shot from the top of the box and the Crusaders had a 3-0 half time lead.

In the second half a Crusader shot off the post was put into the Wildcat net by Grace Gillette when she out battled two defenders for the ball. With the Crusaders up 4-0 the Wildcats woke up and fought hard and scored two late goals but were unable to catch up.

The Crusaders beat the Wildcats 4-2.