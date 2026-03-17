Meet the candidates: Village of Monroe election March 18

The Village of Monroe’s election is March 18. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Village Hall Boardroom, 7 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Two candidates are running for mayor, and four candidates are vying for two seats on the Village Board of Trustees.

Ahead of the election, each candidate submitted a statement to The Photo News to explain why they are running. Each statement is linked below.

Mayoral candidates:

Neil Dwyer

Alex Melchiorre

Village board candidates:

Andrew Ferraro

Joseph Mancuso

Martin O’Connor

Nancy Peifer