Orange County Fire Services holds firefighter graduation

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus attended the County’s Firefighter 1 graduation ceremony on Saturday, January 6, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.

Neuhaus was joined at the graduation by County Clerk Kelly Eskew, Assistant District Attorney Chris Borek, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Captain Lawrence Cuttone, Commissioner of Emergency Services Peter J. Cirigliano II, and Fire Coordinator Vini Tankasali.

“We are proud of this year’s Firefighter 1 class and the commitment they have made to their communities,” said Neuhaus, a past graduate of the county’s Fire Training Program. “I commend the graduates, along with the training instructors, participating fire departments, and their friends and families on being a part of this impressive achievement.”

The six Firefighter 1 graduating classes consisted of more than 80 residents from various county fire departments. Firefighter 1 is a comprehensive and intensive introductory course required to become an interior firefighter, the county explained in its announcement.

The course is comprised of 129 classroom hours and additional take-home assignments. Courses were taught by Orange County fire instructors at the county’s Fire Training Center in New Hampton and included lectures and hands-on training sessions.

“We are proud of this year’s Firefighter 1 class and the commitment they have made to their communities,” Tankasali said. “The completion of this course illustrates the selfless dedication of each of the graduates and their belief in service to others. I offer my congratulations and best wishes as well as my gratitude to them all.”

Residents interested in becoming volunteer firefighters can contact the county’s Division of Fire Services at fireservices@orangecountygov.com.