Voters rejected Tuxedo Union Free School District’s proposed school budget of $15,107,619, including a tax levy increase of 2.49 percent for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:

Yes: 313

No: 401

Voters also elected three members to the Board of Education. Six candidates ran for three open seats. Susan Mitchell, Bronwyn Roantree, and Jean-Michel Tijerina were elected.

Unofficial Board of Education results are as follows:

Susan Mitchell: 388

Jean-Michel Tijerina: 319

Bronwyn Roantree: 311

James Eirand III: 304

Daniel G. Castricone: 242

Samuel Dixon: 205

The candidate with the highest number of votes, Susan Mitchell, will serve a four-year term. The two other elected members will serve three-year terms.