Voters rejected Tuxedo Union Free School District’s proposed school budget of $15,107,619, including a tax levy increase of 2.49 percent for the 2025-2026 school year.
Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:
Yes: 313
No: 401
Voters also elected three members to the Board of Education. Six candidates ran for three open seats. Susan Mitchell, Bronwyn Roantree, and Jean-Michel Tijerina were elected.
Unofficial Board of Education results are as follows:
Susan Mitchell: 388
Jean-Michel Tijerina: 319
Bronwyn Roantree: 311
James Eirand III: 304
Daniel G. Castricone: 242
Samuel Dixon: 205
The candidate with the highest number of votes, Susan Mitchell, will serve a four-year term. The two other elected members will serve three-year terms.