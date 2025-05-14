Meet the candidates for Tuxedo school board

Six candidates are vying for three open seats on Tuxedo’s Board of Education. Two elected members will serve a three-year term, and one elected member will serve a four-year term. The candidate with the highest number of votes will receive the four-year term.

School board candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:

• Susan Mitchell

• Samuel Dixon

• James Eirand III

• Bronwyn Roantree

• Daniel G. Castricone (incumbent)

• Jean-Michel Tijerina

The Photo News asked candidates to write 200-word statements for the newspaper, explaining who they are and why they are running for school board. Here are their responses.

Susan Mitchell

As a parent of two children currently attending George F. Baker High School, I believe that being actively involved in the education of our youth is the best way to make a positive impact on the future. Through my work as a pediatric occupational therapist for the past 25 years and past president and long time board member of the Tuxedo PTO, I have shown my dedication to helping children thrive. If I am elected to be a member of the Tuxedo BOE, the education and welfare of our students will be my top priority. I will work collaboratively with others, analyze information objectively and think outside the box so that together our BOE can make thoughtful and informed decisions that will move this district forward. If we want our school district to succeed, we need to proactively bring more students into our district and improve our programs so that we can attract students from other districts and retain existing families in our community. I look forward to the opportunity to implement my ideas and build a better district for our students.

Samuel Dixon

As a father of two, with three nieces also within the Tuxedo district, I have a deep personal stake in our community’s success. Having lived in Maple Brook for three years, my background in regulatory compliance provides valuable experience in planning, oversight, and accountability.

TUFSD has a proud history, and like many districts, we’ve faced post-pandemic challenges. Our children deserve strong academic standards. With 600+ potential new students from Tuxedo Reserve, strategic planning is critical.

I’m committed to keeping our schools open. Closures harm students, families, property values, and our community’s heart. Our schools are central to Tuxedo. While some raise per-student cost concerns, the solution, I believe, is improving schools and increasing enrollment, not closures.

If elected May 20, my priorities are academic recovery, responsible growth, and transparent communication, ensuring our community understands challenges and solutions. I believe we can build a stronger future for all students while protecting TUFSD’s excellence. I’m ready to work for our children and our community. I respectfully ask for your support.

James Eirand III

My name is James Eirand III, and I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education. As a lifelong resident and graduate of Tuxedo High School (Class of 1998), I have deep roots in this community.

With 24 years of service as a New York City Police Officer, including during the 9/11 attacks, I currently oversee operations at the Bronx Zoo for the NYPD. My experiences as a father of two, particularly with my son James who is autistic, have fueled my passion for advocating for all children, especially those with diverse needs.

My vision for Tuxedo UFSD includes:

- Preserving our Pre-K through 12 District to ensure a comprehensive, high-quality education for every child.

- Increasing enrollment through innovative strategies to secure our district’s future.

- Fiscally Responsible Budgets to keep school taxes affordable.

- Enhancing Facilities to create safe, modern learning environments.

- Innovative Curriculum that meets the needs of all students.

If elected, I will prioritize safety, collaboration with the Town Council, and a commitment to our children’s future. I respectfully ask for your support to strengthen our schools and community.

Bronwyn Roantree

As a mom of three kids who attend GGM, the success of our school is profoundly important to me. Tuxedo has been a great school, but declining enrollment poses a significant challenge that the next board must tackle head on. And, with Tuxedo Reserve being built, we have a real opportunity to do just that. Improving our school’s academic performance using data-driven, cost-efficient interventions will attract families to Tuxedo Reserve, reverse the enrollment decline, and set us on the path to rebuilding our school. And we can accomplish this while being responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars.

Our school is the beating heart of our community. Ensuring the school is vibrant and academically rigorous benefits us all. This is true whether or not you have kids at the school – successful schools attract new residents, raise home values, and grow the tax base – a win/win for all in Tuxedo. Let’s elect a school board that will work together cooperatively in a collegial way, guided always by facts and data. As a former educator and now an attorney, I have experience tackling tough issues in a fair, solutions-oriented manner. If you entrust me with your vote, I promise to do just that.

Daniel G. Castricone

I’m Dan Castricone, President of the Tuxedo Union Free School District Board of Education, and I’m seeking re-election to continue the progress we’ve made together.

Under my leadership, we cut the school budget for the first time in years—despite rising costs—while preserving $1.25 million in reserves for future innovation. We reversed years of fund balance depletion and are on track to be removed from New York State’s Fiscal Stress List. For the first time in three years, our district will not run a deficit.

Academically, we launched early literacy programs, expanded world languages and AP offerings, and introduced real-world electives like financial literacy and criminal justice. Our students are thriving—earning spots at top universities, including Ivy League schools and service academies.

We also reopened our schools to the community, offering free volunteer-led sports, CPR training, tech help for seniors, and more.

I’m running to protect this momentum—with bold academic improvements, smart financial leadership, and a deep respect for the community’s trust.

Please vote on May 20 at the school—or visit www.DanCastricone4TuxedoBOE.com for absentee or early voting info.

Thank you for your support.

Jean-Michel Tijerina

My name is Jean-Michel Tijerina, and I am running for one of the 3 open seats on the Tuxedo Board of Education. I have lived in our lovely community for 4+ years.

Our school district faces significant challenges. Enrollment continues to decline, academic performance is falling short, and spending is unsustainable. The current Board lacks a clear vision and trust within the community has eroded. This dysfunction is evident in poor student outcomes and ongoing enrollment losses. I will lead in a fiscally responsible manner, placing the interest of our students first, while protecting both public and resident interests.

There are many issues that require immediate action in our district:

- Improving student outcomes

- Instituting budgetary controls and fiscal responsibility

- Complete transparency in budgeting and finance

- Ensuring that the district remains open

- Enacting strategies to increase enrollment

- Fostering an environment that encourages parental and community involvement

- Rebuilding trust between the Board and the greater Tuxedo community.

It will take time, patience, and community involvement. Strengthening our district starts with transparency, budgetary controls, an honest review of administrative positions, and academic performance. I look forward to serving our community as a member of the BoE.