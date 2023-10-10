Meet the candidates for Woodbury mayor

Three candidates are competing to be the next Village of Woodbury mayor.
The current mayor, Andrew Giacomazza, lost the Republican primary to John Kelemen in June. He is on the ballot this November, running on the Woodbury First line, but has told The Photo News that he will not participate in the paper’s election coverage.
The third candidate, Tyler Etzel Jr., is currently a member of the Woodbury town board.
The Photo News asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below:
John Kelemen, Republican, Conservative
Tyler Etzel Jr., Democratic, Working Families
Andrew Giacomazza, Woodbury First, did not submit responses.
The term is for two years.