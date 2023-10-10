Meet the candidates for Woodbury mayor

Three candidates are competing to be the next Village of Woodbury mayor. The current mayor, Andrew Giacomazza, lost the Republican primary to John Kelemen in June. He is on the ballot this November, running on the Woodbury First line, but has told The Photo News that he will not participate in the paper’s election coverage. The third candidate, Tyler Etzel Jr., is currently a member of the Woodbury town board. The Photo News asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below: John Kelemen, Republican, Conservative Tyler Etzel Jr., Democratic, Working Families Andrew Giacomazza, Woodbury First, did not submit responses. The term is for two years.

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct 23: Last day for board of elections to receive changes of address. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots by mail or online.

Oct 28: Last day to register to vote. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Early voting.

Nov 6: Last day for registered voters to apply personally for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 7: Election day. Last day to postmark ballot, which must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 14. Last day to deliver ballot in person to your county board or poll site, by close of polls.

For more information visit the Orange County Board of Elections at orangecountygov.com or call 845-360-6500.