John Kelemen

Why are you running for mayor?

As a lifelong resident, I made the decision to run for mayor motivated by the love I have for our community and confidence that our community can benefit from my management skill gained from 45 years as a Woodbury small business owner as well as my deeply held belief that government must not just address immediate needs and plan for the future but do so with continuous outreach and a culture of respect.

What are the top three issues facing the village today and how do you plan to address them?

Inflation and property taxes have taken a toll on residents. Efforts are needed that scrutinize budgets, track grant opportunities, and identify avenues to new collaborations that can realize cost savings.

Infrastructure is of concern, particularly regarding accessing an adequate water supply. Short- and long-term assessment of need and capacity is required.

Quality of life and sense of community must always be a priority. Every effort should be made to widen input and deepen participation.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

My challengers all deserve credit for running for office. It is difficult to put oneself in front of the community in hopes of being elected.

I can only share that I have benefited from everything that is wonderful about Woodbury, starting as a 16-year-old who served as a lifeguard at the “Pond” to a young man first learning the automotive trade in my mother’s garage on Summit Avenue that then blossomed into a successful Woodbury small business for over 45 years.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

Whether serving on the Woodbury town board, volunteering with service organizations such as the Boy Scouts and the Woodbury Community Association, or, most recently, delivering meals to our seniors, my connection and commitment to our community has been unbroken. The community has been good to me, and I am prepared to give back at the highest level by incorporating my commitment to community service and by applying my management and business skills.