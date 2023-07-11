Kelemen wins challenge for Woodbury mayor

John Kelemen, who challenged the Woodbury mayor for the Republican ballot line in this November’s election, won by seven votes in official results published by the Orange County Board of Elections.

Election night tallies did not include all absentee ballots or votes by affidavit. Kelemen’s tally bumped up by two since June 27, ending with a total of 130 votes. Andrew Giacomazza, the incumbent mayor, gained one more vote, for a total of 123.

Kelemen has a small business in Central Valley and is a former chair of the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission.

In November he will face Tyler Etzel Jr., who is running on the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines. Kelemen will also have a Conservative ballot line.