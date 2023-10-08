Tyler Etzel Jr.

Why are you running for mayor?

People deserve an accessible and fiscally responsible mayor. As a lifelong resident, I’ve seen how much Woodbury has changed. Some changes were positive while others presented new challenges.

My experience as a successful business owner, town board member, and former planning board member gives me the qualities needed to address today’s challenges. Woodbury deserves a mayor with a new approach.

What are the top three issues facing the village today and how do you plan to address them?

My skills give me the ability to make Woodbury more attractive to businesses that are often reluctant to locate in Woodbury because of the high cost and lengthy planning process. Even the simplest applications can get stuck in the approval process. Minor improvements by homeowners should be controlled by the building department. I will work with current and potential businesses to make the process smoother and more efficient.

There are a number of ways to be fiscally responsible which will keep taxes down: the 15 percent increases of the last two years are unsustainable. I will work diligently to keep the tax increases within the 2 percent tax cap.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

I will be a mayor who responds directly and quickly to all members of the community by setting up office hours and returning phone calls in a timely manner.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I owned and operated Ace Farm, a successful business in Woodbury for over 100 years. I work well with other people and focus on getting things accomplished. I am proud of my record as a town councilmember, including the Burke Memorial Pool, the installation of security cameras, the resolution of police issues in Highland Lake Estates, the $2.7 million grant for repairs to the Ridge Road Bridge, the investing of town monies into guaranteed higher-yielding accounts to bring in 1.5 percent more income on your tax money. My focus on budgeting resulted in a minor tax increase that included the pool bonding.