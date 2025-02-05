Local twins lauded for helping neighbors in need

The town of Monroe honored Monroe-Woodbury eighth grade twins Madison and Hailee Lendor for their fundraising efforts through their baking company, Double Baked Culinary. During the February 4 meeting, Supervisor Anthony Cardone, along with the Monroe Town Board, acknowledged the girls’ accomplishment of raising nearly $2,000 through cookie sales to support their neighbors who lost their home in a fire.

“Madison and Hailee Lendor took that initiative for baking cookies for a family that lost their home in a fire and to us that shows empathy, kindness, and true community spirit,” said Cardone.

Madison and Hailee were each presented with a personalized apron as a show of appreciation from the town. Last year Madison showed off her baking skills as a contestant on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship.” The sisters have been baking since they were 8 years old.

Infrastructure

During the meeting, Orange County Legislator Peter Tuohy shared that the Harriman Wastewater Treatment Plant project has moved forward to the design phase and the county is submitting grants to fund the effort. He said that the county is hoping to break ground on the project in a little more than a year. He also encouraged residents to join the Orange County Sewer District One meetings in person at the County Government Center or online.

In other Orange County Sewer District One news, Tuohy shared that the sewer district has begun addressing the issue of hydrogen sulfide odors around Airplane Park in the village of Monroe. This includes monitoring air levels for hydrogen sulfide near manholes in the area as well as replacing the frames of two manholes in the area with locking lids. Tuohy further shared the county’s urging of the village and town of Chester and the village of South Blooming Grove to take appropriate action within their sewage treatment systems to reduce hydrogen sulfide levels.

Regarding the systems at Chester and Blooming Grove, Tuohy explained that Chester has an oxygenation system that helps control the hydrogen sulfide levels, while South Blooming Grove relies on chemicals. He noted that if they run out of chemicals it can take several days for a new supply to arrive, meaning the sewage isn’t being treated at that time.

Tuohy claimed that he had met with representatives from South Blooming Grove and learned that they are dealing with another issue, which he would not disclose, which was preventing them from going forward with ordering a new system.

During his time before the board, Tuohy alleged that Councilwoman Maureen Richardson had shared misleading information regarding the odors around Airplane Park on social media, resulting in fearful residents contacting him about the matter. He also accused Richardson of calling him a liar.

In a post shared in the Preserve Monroe Facebook group on January 29, Richardson alleged that Tuohy had refused to supply her with test results, claiming that the information was “proprietary.” Richardson contended that this was false. She shared that she was forced to FOIL for the information and “received alarming results, far above the measured federal standards for hydrogen sulfide gas taken over a multi-year period. “I shared these results with our Village officials and the appropriate air quality unit at the DEC immediately and they have successfully pushed Orange County Sewer District [One] to act,” she said.

Commenting in the installation of locking lids on manholes in the area, Richardson said that before doing so, “it would mean instant death to anyone who haplessly opened the wrong manhole cover near Airplane Park.”

At the meeting, Richardson asserted her claim that she had the right to certain data that was denied to her and that Tuohy’s claim that it was proprietary was false.

Tuohy responded that he was working off the guidance of legal counsel and determined that the information was proprietary and would not release it, as this could cost the taxpayers more money if “the county was sued for letting some SEC trade secret out.”

Budget lines

During the meeting, Councilwoman Mary Bingham noted that the town had budgeted $77,000 for the legal contractual prosecutor and questioned why money needed to be transferred from the contingency account to fund this position. Cardone responded that the town spent more than the budgeted amount and added that the court informed the town’s building inspector that he is no longer allowed to plead cases and would need a prosecutor to do so. Bingham shared that she was aware of this and claimed that this was decided three years ago. Cardone disagreed, adding that, based on his understanding, this change only occurred in the first half of 2023.

Cardone shared that he had met with the town prosecutor, Kevin Page, who informed him that 40% of his fees relate to building department violations and that the town hadn’t been budgeting enough for this service. Bingham expressed her view that this information was not provided during budgeting season. Responding to concern that the prosecutor line was not budgeted properly, Councilwoman Dorey Houle said that the town did budget correctly, as the amount was determined in light of knowing that the building inspector cannot appear in court for building violations.

Hydrants

Raising concerns about the impact on forest fires both locally and in Los Angeles, one Monroe resident asked the board about the maintenance of area hydrants. The board informed her that hydrants are flushed continually and that notifications are sent out when flushing occurs. In addition, she was told that the fire departments are well informed regarding which areas can be served by hydrants and which ones require the use of pump trucks.