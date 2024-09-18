Airplane Park odors blamed on neighboring municipalities

Orange County Legislator Peter Tuohy emphasized the importance of tourism in Orange County, informing the board that visitor spending in the county was $1.2 billion in 2023, a nearly 8% increase over the prior year. Addressing the Monroe Town Board during the September 16 meeting, he added that this revenue generated approximately $162 million in local and state taxes. Tuohy also highlighted the county’s efforts to improve recreational opportunities, including the continued development the Camp LaGuardia Rail, which the county plans to connect to the Heritage Trail, enabling greater access for residents as far as Cornwall.

Addressing the matter of preserving Museum Village, the county legislator said that before the county considers investing in the museum, it needs to see what the books look like, and what it would take to make improvements and get the place running efficiently.

Tuohy acknowledged the long-time issue of odor at Airplane Park, claiming that nothing had been done in more than 12 years. Explaining that the issue is caused by the village of South Blooming Grove and Chester using diverging methods to treat their sewage, the legislator said that if both pump stations used oxygenation systems the problem could be solved. He said that Chester was already using such a system, and that South Blooming Grove had conducted a successful demonstration of the oxygenation system at their pump station. Furthermore, South Blooming Grove had authorized the bonding of funds to purchase a new oxygenation system in 2022. However, Tuohy noted, there has been no action taken on this matter. He said that he and the county have been working to get this issue resolved and could not speak to why South Blooming Grove officials have not addressed this issue in a meaningful way.

Water and sewer

In other water and sewer news, the public hearing for the bonding for improvements to Water District Number 1 was cancelled and rescheduled for October 21. Supervisor Tony Cardone explained that the town’s bonding agent suggested the postponement because of the anticipated cost increase from $1.1 million to about $1.6 million. These improvements will include upgrading the current booster station for the district by removing the current building and installing a pre-cast building that will have new pumps and a generator to allow for continued water access even during power outages. In addition, there will be a new filtration system for better water purification, according to the town’s highway and sewer departments.

While the board was on the matter of water, Cardone took the opportunity to clarify confusion regarding Well Number 4. He explained that this well is under village, not town, oversight and that it was being tested for chloride and sodium. He noted that Monroe Village Mayor Neil Dwyer has confirmed with him that the water is drinkable and does not pose a health issue.

Land use issues

During the meeting, the board voted to adopt an amendment to zoning law, which change how the town determines off-street parking requirements in the High Industrial District (Monroe Commons). Although she voted for the amendment, Councilwoman Maureen Richardson expressed her concern over the way the environmental review for this matter was conducted.

The board decided to continue the public hearing on the petition for a zone change for a portion of Larkin Drive until October 7. During the meeting, the representative for the applicant, who reiterated the petition’s request to rezone 10 acres around Larkin Drive from light industrial to heavy industrial to bring in retail business, shared that the applicant was approached by two regional retailers who specialize in seasonal items. He would not publicly disclose the names of the retailers but offered to share them with the board after the meeting.

Other business

A proposed resolution to renew a contract with Public Sector HR for human resource consulting aid prompted some debate amongst the board over the cost and benefits of these services. Councilwoman Mary Bingham questioned the firm’s rate of $9,600 for the 2025 fiscal year, noting that the board approved them for a $7,000 contract in January. Cardone explained that the increase was proposed last December after the town approved their budget and that Public Sector HR agreed to maintain the lower rate. He further explained that the town has been working with the firm since the early 2000s and has not seen a rate increase in that time.

Richardson wondered why the board had not considered putting out RFPs to see if there were more competitive offers. She also shared her dissatisfaction with the current firm and questioned the ethics of having an HR representative who also serves as the supervisor’s confidential secretary. Councilwoman Dorey Houle clarified that the confidential secretary is not the HR representative and that her role is to handle HR applications and provide guidance to new employees on benefits and other matters. However, Richardson still felt there was an issue with having HR-related complaints go through this individual instead of directly to the consulting service. Richardson was invited to investigate other potential firms, however the board voted, with Richardson and Bingham dissenting, to approve the contract with Public Sector HR.