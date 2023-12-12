MWMS student Madison Lendor to compete in ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School seventh-grader Madison Lendor loves to bake with the help of her twin sister Hailee. In fact, the two can often be seen showcasing their baking skills on their Instagram page (@doublebaked_culinary), which has over 300 followers. It was actually that very Instagram account that got the attention of a Food Network casting agent, who contacted the duo to see if one of them would be willing to put their baking skills to the test for the Season 12 premiere of the network’s Kids Baking Championship.

Madison graciously accepted the challenge and will be one of 12 kids to compete for a chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.

The Lendor sisters have been baking since they were just eight years old, but Madison says they’ve really always enjoyed baking. She told The Photo News that her introduction into baking was when her parents helped them bake mini apple pies. She and her sister eventually began selling them, first to family members and then more broadly, expanding to cupcakes, cheesecakes, and other confections. They now donate a portion of each sale to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

When asked about culinary influences, Madison said she found inspiration in her Dominican culture, and used family recipes from her aunt and others to craft some of her creations, including her favorite thing to make: Dominican cake.

Madison said she was nervous to compete at first, but after she got to know her fellow contestants, she felt at ease. She added that friends had been asking about her performance, but showbiz rules state that her performance must remain a mystery until after the show airs.

Aside from baking, the Lendor sisters both enjoy playing the violin, sports, and the arts, with Madison’s favorite subjects being math and social studies.

Madison’s Food Network debut is slated to air on January 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. Good luck!