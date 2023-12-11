Legislature adopts 2024 budget with 18-0 vote

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Orange County Legislature adopted the 2024 budget totaling $923,799,230 with a vote of 18-0. Legislators Michael Amo, Mike Anagnostakis and Joel Sierra were not present for Thursday’s vote.

“I applaud the County Legislature for approving my proposed budget with minor adjustments,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “I have enjoyed working collaboratively with chairwoman of the Legislature Katie Bonelli and the Legislature on this budget, which lowers taxes and is fiscally responsible.”

Added Bonelli: “The 2024 budget will benefit our residents, lowers taxes and maintains our essential services. We will continue to find innovative ways to work with the county executive to strengthen Orange County’s finances.”

As previously reported, the proposed tax rate in the 2024 budget is lower than it was both last year and in 2014, when Neuhaus took office. His office also noted that it remains the lowest tax rate in Orange County since the 1960s.