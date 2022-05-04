Walter C. Stanfield passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. Walt was born in Highland Mills on August 24, 1927 to the late Jerome C. and Margaret (Kirkup) Stanfield.

Walt graduated from Central Valley High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving 11 months. He was called back into service from 1951 to 1953 in the U.S. Army on the Army railroad, where he developed his love of trains while stationed in Alaska. Walt worked for John Arborio, Inc., a road builder construction company based in Poughkeepsie, NY for 30 years as a Diesel Mechanic. He was a member of the I.U.O.E. Local 158 District 106 Glenmont, NY for 60 years. He was a lifelong member and trustee for Highland Mills United Methodist Church, a 78-year lifelong member of the Highland Mills Fire Company, a member and trustee of the Woodbury Historical Society, and a member of the Woodbury Seniors Golden Age Club.

Walt is survived by his children, Melanie S. Wagner and her husband Mark of Manassas, VA; Walter P. Stanfield, and Stephen J. Stanfield (Deirdre O’Keefe) of Highland Mills, NY; his grandchildren, Tara Wagner (Chris Taylor) of Charlottesville, VA, Alison Edenton and her husband David, of Bristow VA; and Matthew Wagner of Gainesville, VA; and one great-grandchild, Elisabeth Edenton and another great grandchild due in July 2022. He is further survived by his sister Norma Sjuve of Lacona, NY, sisters-in-law Anne Stanfield, Cora Mae Stanfield, and Ruth (Payne) Thompson and her husband Dr. George (Bud) of Michigan and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Walt was predeceased by his wife Janice (Payne) Stanfield, his two brothers: Noel Stanfield, and Roderick Stanfield and brother-in-law Kjell Sjuve.

He cherished all of his friends, neighbors, and acquaintances throughout his lifetime.

Walt’s family would like to thank everyone at Garnet Health Medical Center (5 West) for their caring support and concern for our father. He was so appreciative for their help and so were we.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Firematic Service will begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Highland Mills Methodist Church, 654 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY; followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s honor to Highland Mills United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 611, Highland Mills, NY 10930. https://www.highlandmillsumc.org or the Highland Mills Fire Company, 455 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. www.highlandmillsfirecompany.com

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com