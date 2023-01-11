Gloria DeLisi passed away on January 6, 2023, at the Tucker House in Kannapolis, NC. She was 96 years old. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Catherine (Peloso) Ferraiuolo, she was born on December 22, 1926, in Brooklyn, NY.

Gloria devoted her life to being a supportive wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (GiGi). She was also a member of The Woodbury Golden Agers, Women of Woodbury, and St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Left to cherish Gloria’s memory are her children: Susan Vrana and her husband, Ken of Highland Mills, NY; and Thomas DeLisi and his wife, Jenny of Norristown, PA; sister Violet Lulling of Clifton, NJ; grandchildren: Nancy Drago (David), Kenneth P. Vrana (Lori), Michael DeLisi (Thuy), and Nicholas DeLisi (Stephanie); and her great grandchildren: Olivia Drago, Madison Drago, Ariel DeLisi, Jennifer Rose Vrana, and Duncan DeLisi. In addition to her parents, Gloria was also predeceased by her husband Paul DeLisi.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Chapel Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan https://hospiceoforange.com/donate or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, RE: Tucker House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.