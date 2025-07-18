Kevin J. Brouillard

Kevin Jacob Brouillard passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bridgewater, Iowa this past June at the age of 55.

Born Aug. 12, 1969, Kevin spent most of his life living in upstate New York, and moved to Iowa in 2012.

Kevin was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and after his enlistment, continued to serve in the National Guard for many years.

He is survived by his brother Rodger, and a large family, as well as friends, who love him, missed him dearly after his move to Iowa, and who will continue to cherish his memory.

He will be missed by his friend, Stickney.

The family asks if anyone wishes to honor his memory, or the sacrifices of our beloved veterans battling PTSD, donations please be made to the Homes for Heroes project (buildinghomesforheroes.org), through which Kevin had participated, helping to build homes and schools in Mongolia, and Hawaii.

Just meet me at the gate when I get there Kev.

The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle, Iowa is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.