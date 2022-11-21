Nutcracker and holiday song dances coming soon

Orange County School of Dance will present its largest cast yet in their 8th Annual Nutcracker/Holiday Show. Excerpts of the the Nutcracker will be performed as well as dances choreographed to Christmas and holiday songs. The performance is a little over an hour, good for little ones to get in the holiday spirit. Cast of dancers are: Arianna Acosta, Haley Albright, Macy Benza, Giuliana Burek, Kaylee Chang Kellie Cleary, Mia Cobo, Katie Cox, Maya Daniels, Jade Duffy, Ruby Duffy, Ruby Eberly, Abbie Gibson, Reagan Gibson, Emily Hashim, Valentina Marcus, Samantha Marsico, Alex McConnell, Elizabeth McConnell, Arbela Metaliaj, Mia Monteleone, Evelyn Morris, Sasha Newman, Izzy Phipps, Angelina Plazza, Avelina Plazza, Brooklyn Podesta, Mia Poggioli, Gabby Romano, Audrianna Solcany, Isabella Urena, Jasmine Urena, Valerie Taveras, Sophia Torres, Jordalynn Veloz, Jenna Wagner, Lola Walker.

Three shows will be presented on Friday, Dec., 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 , 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information, contact director Joanna Markowitz at orangedanceschool@gmail.com. Performances are at the Little Feet Theater, 22 Lake St. Monroe, NY. 845-782-2482