Support for state abortion laws

Dear Editor:

With the Special Election being called for Pat Ryan, I am deeply concerned for the future of our Hudson Valley. Pat Ryan has made it very clear that his number one priority is to codify abortion into federal law, a decision that was ruled unconstitutional by the United States Supreme Court in the recent Dobbs decision.

The Supreme Court was very clear in its ruling that this issue is one that has been left to the states to decide on and is not an issue that shall be legislated by our federal representatives. Despite this ruling, Pat Ryan believes he is above the constitution. We need a true constitutional leader like Assemblyman Colin Schmitt who will follow the law of our land and respect the decisions of the Supreme Court. I urge all my friends to get behind Assemblyman Colin Schmitt on November 8th!

Thank you,

Nicole Curley

Monroe, NY