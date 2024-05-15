Open letter to all residents

We look back with nostalgia to Memorial Day 2002, remembering crowds all along the parade route of our village, rows of people three or four deep, both children and adults proudly waving our American flag. It was the first Memorial Day after September 11th. All of us, veterans, first responders, police, etc., were so proud seeing our community come together as one people to honor those who served and gave their lives for a country that gave them the opportunity to pursue their happiness, that gave them freedom and liberty. We remember those sitting on the curb, standing up and saluting as we marched by with our flags. It was quite a sight.

Since then, we have seen the crowds diminish in size, and our hearts have gotten sadder and sadder. What has changed? Do people no longer appreciate the sacrifices that members of our armed forces have made? Are we so wrapped up in our own lives that we can’t take a few hours of our busy day to show gratitude for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice? We ask ourselves what will it take for our community to give up a few hours on Memorial Day? Another 9/11? We certainly hope not. We hope the answer is to revisit Memorial Day 2002 and line the parade route three and four deep, wave your flags and cheer as “Ole Glory” passes by.

It is our sincere hope that this year more people will take some time from their holiday weekend to remember why we have this holiday. With the assistance of Mayor Dwyer and Supervisor Cardone and their board we will once again be hosting the Monroe Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 26. The parade will kick off from Smith Clove Park at 1:30 p.m. and end at the Monroe Cemetery where there will be a memorial service and placing of wreaths. This will be followed by a picnic at the American Legion Post 488 on Lakes Road in Monroe. There is no cost to the public and is a chance to have a good time with family and friends in the community.

We hope you will come out and demonstrate your support for our local heroes: the military veterans and the first responders who have kept and will continue to keep us safe. Let’s all get together on Sunday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. and show our love for this great country.

For God and Country,

Marty Currid, Past Commander

Kurt Haug, Chaplain

American Legion Post 488

Monroe