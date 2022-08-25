Monroe-Woodbury Classes of ‘71 and ‘72 Reunion alert

To the editor:

Fifty years ago was a different time in comparison to today. 1971 & 1972 was just after the event called Woodstock. The world was changing very quickly all around us. The Vietnam war was still raging. The Beatles & the British Invasion with music and fashion grabbed the youth in America. The parents from the greatest generation at times were unsure about this boomer generation , and where they were heading.

We may be older now, however, we had the best music, the coolest cars, and the clothes were outstanding. Bell bottoms, brightly colored shirts, stripes, leather, and let’s not forget the miniskirt !

Academia in High Schools was also changing with the time. Some rules were going by the wayside and new words were part of the vernacular. Being groovy and out of sight became a staple in conversations. Gas was 26 cents a gallon, and many a back road was travelled discovering new regions.

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, 2 classes from M-W , 1972 & 1971, will be getting together at Tequila Grille [Monroe Country Club] at 1 PM for a great buffet lunch. Erol & Jillian will be performing Acoustic sets for 3 hours.

Memories and miles of smiles: For details- email Marilyn Rosas. If you know any Alumni from these 2 M-W classes, let them know about this reunion.

Ray Reilly

Gonic, New Hampshire