Mitts announces candidacy

To the Editor:

My name is Timothy Mitts and this year I’ll be running for Town of Monroe Supervisor. I’m challenging the incumbent because I see great potential in our town and its time for us to live up to it.

I’m a property developer by trade and I very much enjoy preserving historic buildings. Here in Monroe, I am currently renovating Pine Crest Bungalow Colony that was built in 1930 and I own Rest Haven Historical Home for The Blind, known as The Hellen Keller Building. I have decades of business management and ownership experience. I bring to the table that will lend itself to our local government. I’m a father to three terrific women and some people in town know me as ‘Pam’s husband.’ We’ve been together for 26 years. I have several goals if elected to serve Monroe.

With the growth of our town during the last decade its important to discuss quality of life issues and public safety. This includes traffic enforcement, maintaining residential property standards, local code enforcement, and road maintenance.

I’ll address issues with local taxes and how government is spending The people’s money. Double digit tax increases such as the one we saw this year are a telltale sign of mismanagement and short-sighted agendas.

It’s time we explored how town government can work better with town employees. There seems to be a disconnect.

Land development and environmental conservation are big issues I’d like to take on. There’s talk of a Comprehensive Plan but we’re just not getting the job done.

If elected one of the first things I will do is put a call out to grant writers. There are funds at the county, state, and federal government that can be used to help us revitalize Monroe. Let’s get to work. Our community is worthy of an environment that will bring positive, practical investment but with the clear message that Monroe is not for sale.

We can do better! I want to tackle these issues while maintaining high standards of community service. How things get done are just as important as the result.

Monroe has a rich history. It’s a diverse and growing community. Our town’s natural environmental beauty and local business community make it a destination spot. With the right leadership and knowhow we can make Monroe Great.

Please remember to get out and vote.

Thank you,

Tim Mitts