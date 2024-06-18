Bureaucracy or incompetence

The village of Monroe was given a state grant of $565,000 in Sept. 2022 for 1/2 of the funds required for a south pond dredging project. In another three months it will be two years since that grant and no observable progress has been made. It is time for the village to explain to your readers why.

I am a retired director of engineering for a high tech, heavy equipment manufacturer and was often authorized to spend up to $2 million for a new product. I can assure you that had I made no progress in only six months, I would have been relegated to flipping burgers! Someone please step up and get this project done.

Richard Edwards

Monroe