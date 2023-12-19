Warwick’s Kevin Colomba honored with Liberty Medal

Senator James Skoufis (D-42) joined local officials and first responders on Tuesday, December 19, to present Warwick Fire Captain, Port Authority Police Officer, and longtime Warwick resident Kevin Colomba with a Liberty Medal. The Liberty Medal is the highest civilian honor that a resident can receive from the New York State Legislature and is awarded to individuals for exceptional, heroic, life-saving acts. Colomba’s heroism and selflessness shined through when he risked his own life to rescue three individuals from a fiery car wreckage in Tuxedo.

On October 30, Colomba just wrapped up a midnight shift with the Port Authority at the George Washington Bridge when he came across a collision on Route 17A in Tuxedo. Colomba pulled one driver out from their burning vehicle, and returned to extract two other individuals trapped in the second vehicle.

“On this day, Colomba went above and beyond the call of duty, placing himself in harm’s way to rescue our neighbors,” said Skoufis. “I am deeply honored to present him with this gesture of appreciation for an extraordinary act of courage. His sense of duty and selflessness exemplifies the highest standards of public service.”